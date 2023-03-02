Open in App
Salem, OR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Statesman Journal

Salem Saturday Market set to open for 25th season

By Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XMFx_0l5igB2X00

The Salem Saturday Market is set to open for its 25th season on Saturday.

The 2023 season begins Saturday and continues every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. More than 150 vendors on rotation come from across the state to share their products.

The open-air venue has been offering local produce, meat, dairy, art, flowers and other handmade goods to the Salem area since 1998. For a full list of vendors, go to the market's website. At this market, SNAP benefits are accepted and dogs on leashes are allowed.

Events planned throughout this year include Shakespeare at the Market, Teen CHOPPED competition, food demonstrations, Power of Produce and more. Power of Produce is a children's program that runs June to September to encourage children to focus on healthy food choices, try new foods and cultivate food awareness.

Other community markets will start in early May, including the Monday Hospital Market, Wednesday Chemeketa Market and Thursday West Salem Market.

To keep up with market updates, check out salemcommunitymarkets.com and follow the Salem Saturday Market Facebook page.

Address: 865 Marion St. NE

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal and the Register-Guard. You can reach her atechan@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemilyor see what she's eating on Instagram @sikfanmai.ah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salem, OR newsLocal Salem, OR
Salem-Keizer school board approves new superintendent
Salem, OR7 hours ago
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE SENATOR SUZANNE WEBER: Rural Northwest Oregon Capitol Updates Vol 12
Keizer, OR1 day ago
I-5 northbound delays expected south of Salem due to 'law enforcement activity'
Salem, OR4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portland has wintry mix, preps for atmospheric river
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Walmart closures upset Portland commissioner, business owner
Portland, OR1 day ago
National retail giant closing multiple locations in Oregon this month
Portland, OR1 day ago
Walmart Closes Two Stores in Portland: But What is The Real Reason For This?
Portland, OR2 days ago
Walmart is closing all the stores in Portland due the high retail theft and it will affect 600 employees.
Portland, OR2 days ago
State caregivers in Oregon group homes reach crisis
Lebanon, OR20 hours ago
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon food banks ‘gravely concerned’ after SNAP benefits end
Portland, OR1 day ago
Speed limit approved for NA’s Scenic Drive
Albany, OR1 day ago
Oregon auction house removes Ku Klux Klan hood from bidding
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Walmart Closing ALL of Their Portland Oregon Stores
Portland, OR4 days ago
Stolen Garibaldi boat grounded in Woodburn
Woodburn, OR9 hours ago
Tips sought in 2019 death of couple in Mt. Hood National Forest
Estacada, OR17 hours ago
Thoughts about that snow storm; what went wrong and why it will happen again
Portland, OR1 day ago
This Historic Restaurant Has Been A Local Favorite For Oregonians Since 1903
Portland, OR4 days ago
Burgerville chef's new food offerings defy fast food cliches
Portland, OR5 days ago
Wheeler fires back as Abbott blames Portland Walmart closures on ‘mob take over’
Portland, OR16 hours ago
What will Hillsboro's new homeless shelter look like?
Hillsboro, OR5 days ago
Snow in Portland on Saturday? It's a possibility
Portland, OR4 days ago
Good Morning, News: Oregon Eyes New Phase of Pandemic, Portland Plans Another Protest Payout, and More Anti-LGBTQ Legislation in Florida
Portland, OR1 day ago
How Seaside and other Oregon towns became targets of a Mexican drug cartel
Seaside, OR16 hours ago
Blaze scorches portion of Vancouver homeless camp 'The Swamps'
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
Readers Respond to the Plight of a Portland Man Living Beneath Squatters
Portland, OR1 day ago
Oregon’s kicker offers chance to address pressing problems
Salem, OR21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy