Hill City, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Hornets lose tough game

5 days ago

The Hill City Hornets boys basketball team lost a tough home matchup with Braham last Friday, dropping a 60-53 game, taking their record to 3-18 heading into the final week of the regular season.

Jacob Roper scored 20 to lead the Hornets followed by Easton Kingsley and Matthew Washburn each with nine, Andrew St. Martin with six, Mitchell Casper with five and Hayden Passig with four.

The Hornets were 19-31 from the line and the Bombers were 13-23.

Braham 28 32 60

Hill City 28 25 53

Hill City closes out the regular season at Wrenshall Thursday, March 2.

