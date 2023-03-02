Open in App
Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Weekend snowfall forecast upgraded for Worcester area

By Telegram & Gazette Staff,

5 days ago

The National Weather Service has said "confidence is increasing" that much of Worcester County could see significant snowfall Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weather service is now predicting that Worcester will receive 6 to 8 inches of snow, while Fitchburg could get up to a foot.

The snow is expected to begin after 9 p.m. Friday and continue into Saturday afternoon, with occasional rain and sleet mixed in.

Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

The city of Worcester and the southern part of Worcester County are under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday; northern Worcester County is under a winter storm warning for the same time period.

More: Worcester weather report

National Weather Service: Worcester had the warmest winter in history

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Weekend snowfall forecast upgraded for Worcester area

