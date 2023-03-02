Faces off the field: Bianca Hutter, freshman diver, Westlake

All about Bianca

Why did you take up diving?

I was 4 or 5 and living in New York when I took swimming lessons. When my swimming lessons would end, I would watch the divers. I pointed to them and said, "I want to try that." And I really liked it. And here we are.

How do you account for being so good as a freshman?

Hard work. My coaches at Westlake and Longhorn Aquatics have helped a lot. It all came together at the perfect time.

Tell us something about you that most people don't know.

I really like snakes. My friend has a pet snake, and I spend a solid 30 minutes with it wrapped around my neck. He'll play with my hair and my glasses.

What do you believe is the world's greatest invention?

I'm going to have to go with fuzzy socks because my feet get cold a lot.

What has been your favorite vacation?

I went to Iceland and Holland about four years ago with my grandmother, and that was amazing. The views and the atmosphere didn't feel real. It's way different than the U.S. It's more relaxed.

So far, so good: winning a state medal so soon

How cool was it to win a bronze medal in your first year of high school?

It was one of the best moments of my life. ... I basically fell to the ground crying because I couldn't believe it.

What was the pressure like on your final dive?

I knew I had to hit it and was pretty confident. I almost never miss that dive. I tried not to get too excited because I knew there was a solid chance I'd finish third, but I was also freaking out internally but didn't want to show it in front of all my competitors.

A diving life

What do you think the future holds for you in diving?

I can picture myself diving in college. It's what I've been working for since I started to love the sport and get serious with it. We're working toward the Olympic Trials for 2024, when I'm 16. If that doesn't happen, it'll be the Olympic Trials in 2028. The icing on the cake would be the Olympics.

Did you ever have fear diving?

When I just started, I was terrified of the 3-meter. My coach basically threw me off the board a couple times. ... Ten years later, I jump off the 10-meter now. It's the (height) of a three-story building.

Dream dinner

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, whom would you choose?

I'm going to have (Olympic diver) David Boudia, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Eminem.

Why Eminem?

He is my pop-up artist. I start and end each competition listening to his songs.

What would Swift and Boudia talk about?

It would be interesting to hear them talk about being at the top of their very different careers.