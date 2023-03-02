Woman missing in 20-year-old cold case, Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office still searching

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a woman who went missing over 20 years ago.

On Aug. 31, 2002, 20-year-old Lateasha Lamone Brooks was reported missing by her mother. According to authorities, Brooks’ mother said she had dropped Brooks off for an appointment in downtown Farmville on Aug. 29, 2002. Brooks has not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff’s office describes Brooks as a 4-foot-10-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Photo of Lateasha Brooks (Courtesy of the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office) Photo of Lateasha Brooks (Courtesy of the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office) An age progressed photo of Lateasha Brooks prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office)

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the office at 434-392-8101 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.