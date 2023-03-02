Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa hospital to host music festival for 100th anniversary

5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Tuscaloosa hospital will be hosting a music hospital to celebrate 100 years of serving residents this weekend.

DCH Regional Medical Center will host the festival, featuring local artists, at the new River District Park Saturday. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The event will feature local artists, the schedule is as follows:

  • 1-2 p.m., John Bull Band Featuring Peggy Walker
  • 2-3 p.m., The Locals
  • 3-3:30 p.m., Cashmere Williams
  • 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Cashback
  • 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Matt Jones
  • 5-6 p.m., Adam Hood
  • 6-6:30 p.m., 100th anniversary of DCH program
  • 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Powell Brothers

The community is encouraged to bring picnic blankets or camp chairs as the seating is a large grassy area.

Parking is available at the Tuscaloosa Intermodal Parking Facility, where a free shuttle will transport guests to and from the event.

