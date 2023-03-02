Buy Some St. Louis Baseball History at This Selkirk Auction
By Jaime Lees,
5 days ago
You never know what you’ll find at an auction hosted by Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers (555 Washington Avenue, Suite 129, 314-696-9041) . The renowned auctioneers are known for offering a wide variety of high-quality items from (almost) priceless art to fairly-priced smaller luxury items like gold money clips and vintage fur coats.
Auction batches at Selkirk often contain items from 10 or more clients, so the contents of the auctions vary, but this auction scheduled for March 3 includes a wide variety of items from Veiled Prophet memorabilia to throw rugs to a handwritten note by Abraham Lincoln .
But it’s the baseball items that will catch the attention of St. Louis sports history fans.
There are a number of items in the auction being sold by the family of Joe Medwick, a left fielder with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1930s during the "Gashouse Gang" era. Some stand-out items include a baseball autographed by Joe DiMaggio, a Stan Musial-model baseball bat and even a seat cushion from Sportsman's Park.
