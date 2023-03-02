College Football Recruiting: Where the Top 2024 Recruits are Committed

Moving into the month of March, the dead period is coming to a close soon and the next phase of the 2024 college football recruiting calendar is set to begin.

It's early in the game for 2024 and most of the top-flight prospects are still a long way from making their final decisions, but even so some elite players have gotten out in front and made their commitments public ahead of senior year.

Scroll through to get an early look at where the best high school players are heading when next season comes around.

Jeremiah Smith

Profile: 5-star

Position: Wide receiver

Status: Committed to Ohio State

The virtual consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class out of Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, Smith is a skilled technician with ideal heights at 6-foot-3, a fluid route-runner who can gain separation in coverage. Three recruiting services call Smith a top-five player nationally.

Ellis Robinson

Profile: 5-star

Position: Cornerback

Status: Committed to Georgia

Two recruiting services call Robinson the No. 1 cornerback in the country and the other call him the No. 2. All say he's a consensus top 10 player overall with the length and agility to emerge as a Day 1 starter with elite ball skills and has plenty of tape making athletic interceptions, all but shutting down his portion of the field to opponents. Robinson uses length as an advantage locating the ball and maintaining position.

Jaylen Mbakwe

Profile: 4-star

Position: Athlete

Status: Committed to Alabama

An elite two-way prospect who is a star on both sides of the ball for one of the premier high school outfits in Alabama (Pinson, Clay-Chalkville), Mbakwe brings outstanding speed with the ability to easily separate from defenders when playing at receiver or return specialist and has shown he can get his hands on the ball when playing at defensive back. Services call Mbakwe the No. 1 player from Alabama and ESPN ranked him the No. 4 player overall.

DJ Lagway

Profile: 4-star

Position: Quarterback

Status: Committed to Florida

A top-five overall prospect from the state of Texas and a consensus top 10 quarterback nationally, Lagway has the arm strength to put the ball anywhere on the field including on cross-field patterns who is comfortable moving around in the pocket with the ability to extend plays by running himself.

Julian Sayin

Profile: 4-star

Position: Quarterback

Status: Committed to Alabama

Sayin is the No. 2 ranked quarterback and the No. 15 overall player in the nation in the 2024 college football recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Carlsbad, Calif. native initially committed to Alabama in early November but also had offers from Georgia and Ohio State, among others.

Sayin threw for 2,708 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games for Carlsbad this past fall.

He also ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts and boasts what 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins calls "excellent pocket mobility and short area quickness."

Biggins adds, "He's a pure thrower and might be the most ready to step in and play early of all the signal callers in the '24 class."

