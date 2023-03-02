Selena Gomez Goes on Fishing Trip With Little Sister Gracie: ‘Texas Girl at Heart’
By Starr Bowenbank,
5 days ago
Selena Gomez took a break from her usual glitz and glamour to get back to her Texas roots — and took a special someone along for the journey. On Thursday (March 2), the “Lose You to Love Me” singer hopped on Instagram to share photos of a recent fishing trip she took with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Eliiott Teefy, her youngest sibling whom she shares through mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.
Gomez gave fans a look into her and Gracie’s time fishing through a carousel post. The first two images featured the Rare Beauty founder and Gracie posing with the fish they caught on the lake, while the third captured the scenery of the lake and the fourth, a sweet, smiling photo of Gracie giving the camera a thumbs-up.
The singer-actress also shared a video in the carousel of Gracie asking, “Wait, who are you texting [the video] to?” to which Gomez hastily replied “No one!” The 30-year-old captioned the post, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”
