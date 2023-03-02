Open in App
The Associated Press

Zscaler: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $387.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to be 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $396 million to $398 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.53 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS

