North Carolina State
The Associated Press

Asensus Surgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $75.6 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 69 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 69 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASXC

