Threaded to the top – Indoor Percussion levels up and earns first place
By Natalia Martinez, News EditorNatalia Martinez,6 days ago
Last Saturday, Tomball Indoor Percussion won first place at the Pasadena Memorial Contest. They competed against six other high schools. Receiving a score of 82.3...
