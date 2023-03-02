Open in App
Pasadena, TX
See more from this location?
thscougarclaw.com

Threaded to the top – Indoor Percussion levels up and earns first place

By Natalia Martinez, News EditorNatalia Martinez,

6 days ago
Last Saturday, Tomball Indoor Percussion won first place at the Pasadena Memorial Contest. They competed against six other high schools. Receiving a score of 82.3...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy