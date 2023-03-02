Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Jazz Festival returns this summer

By Megan Hatch,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsA9T_0l5iZLOo00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to move and groove this summer? You can do so at the Syracuse Jazz Fest this Summer!

The festival is returning for its 37th year in Downtown Syracuse and organizers are announcing a fundraising campaign raising $650,000 to expand the festival.

SAMMY awards coming up this Friday

The 2023 festival lineup won’t be released until next week, however, Central New Yorkers can expect a full and fun-packed festival filled with groovy bands and acts.

“The rising cost of mounting a world-class, free admission festival for area residents and visitors has not deterred festival organizers in their desire to continue presenting top name entertainers free of charge to Syracuse audiences annually,” said the festival founder & Executive Producer, Frank Malfitano.

“The past 4 months, our fundraising efforts have yielded incredible results,” said Malfitano,” and clearly the success we’re seeing with our current campaign is directly attributable to the tremendous auidence response the festival received last summer. I’m pleased to report we’ve currently raised $657,000 and we’ve reached our 2023 goal, which means the 2023 festival is on.”

Syracuse Jazz Festival Founder & Executive Producer, Frank Malfitano

As the nation’s 12th longest-running festival, and as the 24th longest-running jazz festival in the world, the popular music festival has been ranked as “The Largest Free Jazz Festival In The Northeast,” winning 30 International, national and regional awards since 1982.

The press conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, and will reveal all the dates, artists, sites and venues for this year’s festival.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
International Taste Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds
Syracuse, NY13 hours ago
Extraordinary talent of the week: Lundy Langstaff
Baldwinsville, NY12 hours ago
Capture the magic with the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA
Syracuse, NY14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SAMMYS winners!
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade hosts fundraiser for next week’s celebration
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
The SAMMY Awards return to the Palace Theatre
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Weedsport Speedway unveils its 2023 schedule, tickets available March 10
Weedsport, NY1 day ago
Tickets on sale now: MAMMA MIA! Musical at Westhill High School
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Destiny USA hosts 25th annual Mission Steps Walk for Multiple Sclerosis
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Hard Hat Expo comes to the Fairgrounds March 22 and 23
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Tickets on sale now for C-NS’ ‘Mean Girls: High School Version’ Musical
Cicero, NY4 days ago
Fayetteville Manlius Music Director Shawn Hebert shares the magic of school musicals
Fayetteville, NY5 days ago
Student-Athlete of the Week: Jamesville-DeWitt’s Hailey Webber
Jamesville, NY11 hours ago
Chevrolet Music Series announces George Thorogood and the Destroyers at the NYS Fair
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
30th annual Big East Camping and Outdoor Sports Show returns March 10-12
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks has returned: See what’s in store for the coming weeks
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Micron to host panel discussion for girls and women interested in STEM careers
Syracuse, NY13 hours ago
Travel Advisory: Tipp Hill Shamrock Run street closures
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
‘It could happen here:’ Schumer, other leaders ask rail companies to be transparent on chemicals hauled through CNY
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Gen Z is moving to major cities, including Syracuse; Why?
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
What happened to Kristin O’Connell?
Ovid, NY5 days ago
Your Stories Q&A: New life for old Kmart stores?
Salina, NY5 days ago
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse man holds 10-year-old hostage in warrant attempt
Syracuse, NY15 hours ago
Newark man arrested for attempted murder in Town of Arcadia
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Baldwinsville student charged with making a Terroristic Threat
Baldwinsville, NY17 hours ago
UPDATE: Oneida County 13-year-old girl dies after being hit by car
Rome, NY14 hours ago
Officials update on Brighton Towers and Destiny USA incidents
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
Student-Athlete of the Week: Jordan-Elbridge’s Jack Lamson
Jordan, NY6 days ago
After six days, Destiny USA responds to mall shooting
Syracuse, NY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy