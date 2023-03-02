Syracuse Jazz Festival returns this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to move and groove this summer? You can do so at the Syracuse Jazz Fest this Summer!

The festival is returning for its 37th year in Downtown Syracuse and organizers are announcing a fundraising campaign raising $650,000 to expand the festival.

The 2023 festival lineup won’t be released until next week, however, Central New Yorkers can expect a full and fun-packed festival filled with groovy bands and acts.

“The rising cost of mounting a world-class, free admission festival for area residents and visitors has not deterred festival organizers in their desire to continue presenting top name entertainers free of charge to Syracuse audiences annually,” said the festival founder & Executive Producer, Frank Malfitano.

“The past 4 months, our fundraising efforts have yielded incredible results,” said Malfitano,” and clearly the success we’re seeing with our current campaign is directly attributable to the tremendous auidence response the festival received last summer. I’m pleased to report we’ve currently raised $657,000 and we’ve reached our 2023 goal, which means the 2023 festival is on.” Syracuse Jazz Festival Founder & Executive Producer, Frank Malfitano

As the nation’s 12th longest-running festival, and as the 24th longest-running jazz festival in the world, the popular music festival has been ranked as “The Largest Free Jazz Festival In The Northeast,” winning 30 International, national and regional awards since 1982.

The press conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, and will reveal all the dates, artists, sites and venues for this year’s festival.

