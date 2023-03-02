Open in App
Huntington, WV
The Free Press - TFP

West Virginia Man Arrested In Florida After Attempting To Steal A Dinghy

By Jake Grissom,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZG3gu_0l5iYWpM00 Jeremy Lynn Shingleton, 38 (MCSO)

A 38-year-old Huntington, West Virginia, man was arrested Thursday after he tried to steal a dinghy worth approximately $10,000 from a Key Largo boatyard.

According to deputies, Jeremy Lynn Shingleton, 38, was charged with attempted vessel theft.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Catamaran Boat Yard at approximately 9 a.m. regarding a trespasser.

In the news: Self-Proclaimed Rapper, Gang Member In Florida Charged With First-Degree Murder

Witnesses told deputies that the suspect, later identified as Shingleton, tried to steal a dinghy, but they confronted him, and he left on foot prior to the Sheriff’s Office arrival.

Shingleton was found shortly thereafter and taken to Monroe County jail and is being held on no bond.

