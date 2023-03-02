St. Petersburg Motorcyclist Dies After Being Run Over By Semi-Truck On The Skyway Bridge

Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 50-year-old motorcyclist from St. Petersburg died Thursday morning after a semi-truck on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge ran him over.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding inside the northbound lane behind an SUV and in front of a semi.

According to investigators, the SUV slowed down as traffic slowed, but the motorcyclist didn’t and crashed into the back of the SUV. The man was thrown from his motorcycle and ran over by the semi, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman from Wimauma, and the semi-driver, a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Florida, were not injured.

Troopers say the Skyway Bridge was reopened at 3:17 PM.

