Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

St. Petersburg Motorcyclist Dies After Being Run Over By Semi-Truck On The Skyway Bridge

By Local BN - Jorge Borges,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZhve_0l5iYRPj00 Florida Highway Patrol, Source: TFP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 50-year-old motorcyclist from St. Petersburg died Thursday morning after a semi-truck on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge ran him over.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding inside the northbound lane behind an SUV and in front of a semi.

According to investigators, the SUV slowed down as traffic slowed, but the motorcyclist didn’t and crashed into the back of the SUV. The man was thrown from his motorcycle and ran over by the semi, FHP said.

In the news: VIDEO: O.J. Simpson Weighs In On Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial “Lying, Stealing Is A Little Different Than Murder”

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old woman from Wimauma, and the semi-driver, a 57-year-old man from Columbus, Florida, were not injured.

Troopers say the Skyway Bridge was reopened at 3:17 PM.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Unsecured 1-year-old ejected from car, killed in crash on Selmon Expressway: FHP
Brandon, FL1 day ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL18 hours ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tampa Man Dies When Motorcycle Collides With Trailer On I-75 In Pasco County
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 early Tuesday
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Bicyclist killed in Englewood crash
Englewood, FL17 hours ago
Auburndale Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer When Attempting To Cross I-4 In Polk County
Auburndale, FL1 day ago
Winter Haven Police Looking For Pickup Truck Involved In Hit-And-Run Crash
Winter Haven, FL14 hours ago
4 Dead, Including A 19-Year-Old Polk State Student In Winter Haven Plane Collision
Winter Haven, FL6 hours ago
Deadly crash on I-4 East snarls traffic for hours for commuters
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Clearwater Dunkin Donuts Employee Charged After Shooting Customer In The Parking Lot
Clearwater, FL20 hours ago
Authorities identify 3 of 4 people killed after 2 small planes collide in Central Florida
Winter Haven, FL10 hours ago
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Venice
Venice, FL1 day ago
At Least 1 Dead After 2 Small Planes Collide Near Lake Hartridge In Winter Haven
Winter Haven, FL10 hours ago
Suspect in Pinellas Park Truist Bank robbery found dead, police say
Pinellas Park, FL18 hours ago
Clearwater Dunkin’ worker shot man buying ice cream for family, police say
Clearwater, FL19 hours ago
Search underway for man accused of firing shots into air in Bradenton restaurant parking lot
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Missing 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Fatal crash near Bee Ridge Road and I-75
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Argument Inside Of Clearwater Dunkin Donuts Ends With Shooting In Parking Lot
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
11-Year-Old Talina Story Located Safe
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Multiple people injured in Saturday night crash in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
South Tampa drivers looking for help at busy intersection
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘Daddy’s gonna be ok’: 911 call & body camera video from Clearwater Dunkin’ shooting released
Clearwater, FL13 hours ago
19-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in shooting at Central Florida house party
Davenport, FL1 day ago
11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lakeland, 13-Year-Old On Probation Charged In Shooting Accident
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
Davenport, FL1 day ago
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled For 11-Year-Old Talina Story, Child Is Safe
Tampa, FL12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy