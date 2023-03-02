Open in App
New York City, NY
New York Post

Gunman dressed in Hasidic disguise during 2021 NYC murder arrested: cops

By Tina Moore, Craig McCarthy,

5 days ago

The suspect who was dressed in Hasidic-style clothes when he shot and killed a man in a 2021 caught-on-camera ambush in Queens has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Ron Reeder, 52, was busted in New Jersey late last month and extradited Thursday to New York, where he was slapped with murder and weapons charges, according to cops.

Reeder, of Teaneck, NJ, allegedly shot 46-year-old Jermaine Dixon at point-blank range on South Conduit Avenue near 132nd Street in South Ozone Park on the morning of Sept. 6, 2021.

The gunman, disguised in apparent religious garb, had tried to make off with the $10,000 in Dixon’s pocket — but ran away before he could grab the cash, law enforcement sources said at the time.

A second person had also been keeping watch, and the pair waited several hours for Dixon to walk up to his car before ambushing him, the sources said.

Reeder was arrested on Feb. 23 when the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the NYPD stormed his apartment on Teaneck Road, according to New Jersey officials.

He is also facing weapons, drug, identity theft, and financial charges as part of a separate criminal case in the Garden State.

It was not immediately clear if police were still looking for a second culprit.

Dixon, of Georgia, was killed not long after he was released from prison, where he’d been incarcerated on drug charges.

