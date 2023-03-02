Niece spends $12,000 on DoorDash with her 73-year-old aunt’s card, Louisiana cops say

A woman is in custody after being accused of using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card to spend $12,000 on DoorDash, Louisiana cops said.

The 31-year-old Hammond woman made 136 orders on the delivery app between November and January, according to a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office news release on March 1.

Over that time, cops said the woman made purchases from stores across Hammond, including Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and a number of fast food restaurants.

The woman linked her aunt’s card to her personal DoorDash account without her aunt’s knowledge, deputies said.

The woman’s aunt found out about the orders when she saw her account had been overdrawn by hundreds of dollars, according to the release. When she checked the account activity, she saw the charges were from DoorDash.

The niece now faces 816 criminal charges of identity theft, bank fraud, computer fraud, felony theft, access device fraud and exploitation of the infirmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was taken into custody on Feb. 16 on an $18 million bond.

Hammond is about 60 miles northwest of New Orleans.

