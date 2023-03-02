Open in App
Danville, IN
Indiana father found guilty of killing his 4-month-old daughter

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Cyz7_0l5iVf0400

DANVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old father was recently found guilty in the death of his 4-month-old daughter.

According to a news release from the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, on Jan. 11, 2020, officers responded to Hendricks Regional Health to a report of a 4-month-old child who had suffered an apparent head injury.

The victim’s parents told medical staff their daughter had "shortness of breath" and was "shivering," WXIN-TV reports.

The child reportedly had bruising on various parts of her body, including her calf and around her belly button and eyes.

Police said the child was transferred to another hospital in Indianapolis, where she died a week later, on Jan. 18, 2020.

The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the child died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine, according to police.

During an interview, the child’s mother reportedly told investigators that on Jan. 11, Richard Osowski, the victim’s father, was home all day. When the mother returned home, she noticed the bruising around her daughter’s eyes, and she thought it looked like she had "been punched in the face," WXIN reports.

The child’s father reportedly told police he was home alone with the baby, but he denied hurting his daughter.

However, Osowski was booked into the Hendricks County Jail on March 10, 2021, over a year after the victim’s death. According to police, he was recently found guilty of aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent causing death. Osowski will be sentenced March 23.

