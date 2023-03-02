Open in App
Highlights: Curtis girls advance to Division I Select championship game

By Aaron S. Lee,

5 days ago
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — John Curtis Christian will compete for its seventh girl’s basketball state championship after defeating Scotlandville 58-46 in the LHSAA Division I Select semifinals at University Center in Hammond, La., on Thursday.

Chikae Desdunes led the Patriots with 20 points, followed by Heaven Jordan’s 13 and Imani Daniel with 10 in a double-double outing that also included 13 rebounds.

After trailing 30-17 at the half, Scotlandville scored 29 points in the last two quarters thanks in large part to the play of Kameria McDonald, who led the Hornets with 22 points.

With the win, Curtis advances to the championship game to face the winner of St. Thomas More-Lafayette on Saturday at noon.

