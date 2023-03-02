Open in App
Tennessee State
WKRN News 2

Governor signs anti-drag, anti-trans healthcare bills into law

By Erin McCullough,

5 days ago



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Lee has signed two pieces of legislation that critics say target the LGBTQ community into law.

According to information from the Tennessee General Assembly’s website, the governor has signed SB0001 , which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors who are transgender, and SB0003 , which prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment” from being performed in public – or what some have dubbed the “anti-drag” bill.

Both bills were early priorities for Republicans, who claimed they wanted to protect children from “life-altering” decisions in the case of SB0001 and from “sexualized” performances in the case of SB0003.

Now that they have the governor’s signature, they will go into effect this year. SB0001 will be effective July 1, but SB0003 will go into effect April 1.

Under the terms of SB0001, any minor currently receiving hormone therapy for gender dysphoria will be required to come off that treatment by March 31, 2024.

SB0003 amends the definition of “adult cabaret entertainment” to include “male or female impersonators,” which would apply to drag shows. The law will be applicable on all public property as well as private property where a minor could see it.

