Tempe, AZ
What Now Phoenix

WaBa Grill Planning Massive Arizona Expansion

By Joey Reams,

5 days ago

WaBa Grill is getting ready to expand significantly throughout Arizona after recently signing a 10-store development deal with the Bajwa Group of Companies .

The franchise owner, led by President Jerry Bajwa , will open these stores in Pima and Maricopa Counties, according to a recent press release . The group will start in Glendale before looking for new locations in Gilbert , Surprise , Tempe , and Chandler . Bajwa tells What Now Phoenix that the company has yet to pinpoint the exact locations for these areas. WaBa Grill has two sites in Arizona, one in Avondale and another in Tempe, the latter is also owned by the Bajwa Group of Companies.

“Our WaBa Grill location in Tempe has experienced tremendous success, which makes us extremely eager to introduce this healthy rice bowl chain to new markets in the state, including Arizona communities with limitless growth potential that also embrace a health-conscious lifestyle,” Jerry Bajwa said in a press release. “The areas throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties that soon will be home to WaBa Grill restaurants can look forward to a nutritious menu and the convenience of healthy meals served at super speed – and we cannot wait to open our first location in Glendale later this year.”

When these new locations open, customers can expect various healthy rice bowl options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains, and fresh vegetables. Some protein options include never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu. Waba Grill continues expanding throughout the West and actively seeks new franchise partners to expand beyond California and Arizona.

“Having developed successful WaBa Grill restaurants alongside Jerry Bajwa for many years, we are immensely proud of his brand custodianship and remain confident that Jerry and his hardworking team will continue representing WaBa Grill as he always has during this period of significant expansion in Arizona,” Steven Wang , Director of Real Estate, Development & Construction at WaBa Grill, said in a press release. “Development throughout Arizona has been booming in the last decade, but the Grand Canyon State still does not have the significant presence of a healthy rice bowl brand like WaBa Grill, which is why we are so excited to expand our access to Arizona locals, travelers and anyone seeking a healthy and convenient meal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZzPC_0l5iP7L900
Photo: Official


