Open in App
Washington, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Sleeper prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 NFL Combine

By Glenn Erby,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKs7D_0l5iOmMK00

The Eagles contingent is at the NFL scouting combine and with two first-round picks for the second year in a row, they’ll look to retool with 18 pending free agents set to hit the open market.

The Eagles have 9 critical contributors on defense set for free agency, and GM Howie Roseman has acknowledged that he won’t be able to retain his core of free agents with Jalen Hurts set to land a massive contract extension.

With the onfield portion of the combine set to heat up, we’re looking at 10 sleeper prospects for the Eagles to watch.

Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE5xY_0l5iOmMK00
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Murphy was an explosive Division II prospect who recorded 25.5 sacks in 15 games JUST LAST SEASON, giving him a career total of 40. He also logged 60.5 tackles for loss over his time with Ferris State.

Viliami Fehoko, DE, San Jose State

A disruptive force off the edge, Fehoko was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year this fall after a nine-sack performance, and his 121 quarterback hurries over his four-year career are more than any edge rusher drafted in the last decade according to PFF.

Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KXxs_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

A late starter to the sport, Baldonado built himself into a three-star recruit despite playing one year of organized football.

He’s now a talented pass rusher and a player to watch.

Nick Hampton, DE, Appalachian State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q16Uu_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A game wrecker off the edge like Haason Reddick, Hampton posted 26.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss during his time in Boone, NC.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FdNF_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson-Robinson started 48 games in his career in Chip Kelly’s offense with UCLA and he’d be a viable late-round candidate for the Eagles quarterback factory.

Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbIyO_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A former tight end, Clark has bulked up to a 343-pound nose guard and one of the most prolific run stuffers in the draft class.

Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jN2U_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBsBU_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

An undersized linebacker standing 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Henley is an athletic marvel that once played wide receiver.

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jmqvp_0l5iOmMK00
Mufb211009g

This year’s Christian Watson, Iosivas dazzled over the past two seasons dominating the Ivy League over the past two seasons with 107 receptions for 1,646 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwrIv_0l5iOmMK00
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The younger brother of Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, Tuli was used on the edge with his 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame.

He’ll need to develop as a pass rusher and his best position could be at defensive tackle in the NFL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling recruiting former Packers teammate Robert Tonyan
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Broncos have to make franchise tag decision by Tuesday
Denver, CO2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Saints sign former Seahawks safety, Chiefs Super Bowl champion Ugo Amadi
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
ESPN pegs LB T.J. Edwards as free agent add for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Will pending free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster be back with the Chiefs in 2023?
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Vikings add a defensive lineman in latest NFL.com mock draft
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Report: NFL owners discussed Commanders' sale and Dan Snyder at league meetings
Washington, DC7 hours ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, save $13.1 million in cap space
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Todd McShay's new mock draft gives Commanders a fast-rising cornerback
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Giants' Darius Slayton had the dumbest comeback to Bears’ Jaquan Brisker trashing Daniel Jones
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
The Bears got roasted for a hilarious meme about not needing help from random NFL Draft fans
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy