Several pets rescued, house destroyed after overnight structure fire in Bartlett

BARTLET, Ill. — Several pets were saved from a burning home in Bartlett overnight, according to fire crews.
Just after 1 a..m. Thursday, Bartlett fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire in the 29-W-200 block of Old Lake Street.
Arriving crews encountered fire at the front of the home and immediately deployed a hose line to attack the blaze.
SEE ALSO | CFD: 1 injured, building collapses in West Town fire
A search of the residence revealed several pets inside, though fire crews say all animals were safely removed.
The fire was deemed under control by 1:45 a.m., officials said.
Multiple fire agencies helped battle the blaze. No crewmembers or civilians were injured. Person, dog dead after house fire in Lombard
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0