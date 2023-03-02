Open in App
Cortland, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

Mosaic installation coming to Zoo’s Imagination Forest

By Jim Ehmke,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xn1W4_0l5iO5gS00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Some permanent residents are about to be installed in the Ross Park Zoo’s new Imagination Forest.

Cortland-based mosaic artist Ashe Martin is seeking the community’s help in creating mosaic art pieces, mostly in the shape of butterflies, to place on the shed of the interactive forest area.

Martin says she plans to focus on some of the 62 varieties of butterflies that are native to New York.

The Binghamton native, who grew up loving the zoo, wants to create a sense of belonging and community.

“This is going to be something fun and mythical and fairy gardenish, I want to do some butterflies. They’ll be really pretty decorating the whole building with the glass and when the light hits them, the sparkliness. And then New York native plants I thought too because it should be just as much an educational thing as it is an interactive thing.”

Martin is encouraging people to come to the Cortland Repertory Theatre tomorrow evening from 5 to 8 to help create the butterflies using pieces of broken glass, tile and ceramics.

There are 16 slots with 10 of them already booked.

Martin also plans to hold another community event to produce the mosaics at the Ross Park Zoo sometime in late April or early May.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Broome County to present ‘Understanding Dementia’ class
Johnson City, NY2 days ago
Candor native named New York State Dairy Ambassador
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Koffman Innovations: 2nd Heaven
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spring Fashion Show at the Phelps Mansion
Binghamton, NY11 hours ago
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Tippy
Binghamton, NY15 hours ago
Cornell Cooperative to host shrub pruning class
Dickinson, NY2 days ago
William Jane opening pop-up cannabis shop in Ithaca
Ithaca, NY15 hours ago
‘Jump Party for Autism’ in Vestal
Vestal, NY3 days ago
House of Reardon prepares for Parade Day
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Grand opening of Binghamton Fire Dept. on Court St.
Binghamton, NY11 hours ago
Cesar Santander at Brunelli Art Gallery
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
Prayer response to Homer Brink Satan Club
Endwell, NY13 hours ago
Bright Side Coffee grand opening
Endwell, NY4 days ago
BOCES students get interview practice at readiness fair
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Food & Farm Showcase: Stramba Fiber Mill
Mcgraw, NY4 days ago
BC Arts Council to host poetry workshop
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
SUNY Oneonta and Sidney teacher pipeline
Sidney, NY1 day ago
St. Michael’s Lent pierogies sale
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
National Women’s History Month flag raising
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Passport fair coming to the Fenton Town Hall
Port Crane, NY1 day ago
CATS the musical at the Forum
Binghamton, NY6 days ago
Theatre Organ Society presents Chaplin Films
Binghamton, NY5 days ago
Sidney man turning 100 years old
Sidney, NY6 days ago
Business of the Week: Raysor Computer Repair
Endicott, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy