Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate passes bill restricting electric car dealerships

By Richard Lake,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YK8p_0l5iNu8h00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A bill that would restrict the sale of electric vehicles (EV) in Mississippi is on its way to Gov. Tate Reeves’ (R-Miss.) desk.

House Bill 401 passed through the Senate on Thursday. Some lawmakers said the bill could hurt Mississippi’s economy.

If signed into law, EV manufacturers would have to sell their vehicles through a franchise dealership, rather than their manufacturer-owned dealer.

State Senator Jeremy England (R-District 51) believes the bill is a bad policy and could put Mississippi behind in the sale of electric vehicles.

Mississippi lawmakers may increase public school funding

“We’re telling the electric vehicles to use a different sales model, that their sales model is not acceptable in Mississippi. How that hurts consumers is, number one, these electric vehicles, if you have to go to a middleman and go to a dealership, you can already count on a 5% increase in cost tacked on just for the middleman on that. By shutting down their sales model to get these electric vehicles to the consumers here in Mississippi, I believe we’re sending the wrong message. I think we’re telling them we’re going to do things the old way here in Mississippi. Good luck in the other states. They’re going to start selling their vehicles there and we’re going to miss out on it,” said England.

Proponents said the law would ensure that all car manufacturers, regardless of their business model, play by the same rules.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 38-14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Mississippi Senate passes controversial House Bill 1020 with amendments
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
FedEx pauses deliveries for neighborhood in Mississippi
Jackson, MS17 hours ago
Mississippi Insight for March 5, 2023: One on one with Aaron Banks
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing woman could be in Arkansas, Georgia or Mississippi, police say
Van Buren, AR19 hours ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Mississippi film tax credits could lead to more movies filmed in state
Jackson, MS17 hours ago
Almost 60 school districts in Texas have now made the switch to four-day weeks
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS4 days ago
Louisiana parents charged after 2 children reportedly found tied to their beds, police say
Natchitoches, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy