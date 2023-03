Wichita Eagle

Niece spends $12,000 on DoorDash with her 73-year-old aunt’s card, Louisiana cops say By Irene Wright, 5 days ago

By Irene Wright, 5 days ago

A woman is in custody after being accused of using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card to spend $12,000 on DoorDash, Louisiana cops said. The 31-year-old ...