Jay Leno Shows Off His 'Brand New Face' After Third-Degree Burn Injuries

“This is a brand new face,” he quipped, gesturing to his jawline. “It’s unbelievable. ... You’d think there’d be a zipper here, or something.”
Leno, a car and motorbike enthusiast and host of the show “ Jay Leno’s Garage ,” had reportedly been at a Los Angeles garage in late November when a vintage car went up in flames. Leno stores his collection of vehicles at the facility.
Watch Jay Leno’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” below.
The 72-year-old sustained third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands in the blaze, and was subsequently hospitalized for 10 days at LA’s Grossman Burn Center. He underwent two surgical procedures, including a surgical excision and grafting.
In January, he required surgery yet again after being thrown off a 1940 Indian four-cylinder motorcycle that he’d been test-riding. That accident reportedly left him with two broken ribs, two broken kneecaps and a snapped collarbone.
Being on the mend, Leno told Clarkson, had one unexpected benefit.
“Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy,” he quipped. “I got it once in the ’80s, and now I get it again.”
On Wednesday’s episode, Clarkson also spoke with Dr. Peter Grossman and a trio of nurses who tended to Leno after the car fire.
“When I first saw Jay, I was a little uneasy,” Grossman said. “Because when I saw him, he was a little bit more significantly burned than I had hoped. Knowing that it’s Jay Leno, and a face that everybody recognizes, there’s a little bit of angst going on there.”
At one point, the doctor recalled overhearing Leno take a phone call from President Joe Biden , who wished him a speedy recovery.
“I think he did that on purpose as I walked out,” he said, “just so I made sure I stayed in line.”
