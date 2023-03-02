Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

‘March for Jesus’ being held in uptown Columbus

By Nicole Sanders,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lM8zr_0l5iJMiB00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A “March for Jesus” event is being held in uptown Columbus this weekend.

On Saturday, March 4, Chattahoochee area churches are invited to meet at the St. Luke Middle School parking lot at 8:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpJil_0l5iJMiB00

The event is organized by Love in Action Ministries and Walk for Christ Ministries. Attendees will be asked for a $20 donation.

For more information, call Chaplin Emilio Rosa at (770) 837-1421.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, GA newsLocal Columbus, GA
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
Columbus, GA9 hours ago
Last day of 80s for a while
Columbus, GA21 hours ago
Stacey Abrams speaks at Rosa Parks Women of Courage Breakfast in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Victims in deadly shooting identified
Columbus, GA15 hours ago
Community holds balloon release to honor 66-year-old shot in Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Owner of pit-bull who attacked a Columbus woman speaks
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Shooting investigation underway in north Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
‘The healing of our community starts with prayer’: Local churches unite for ‘March for Jesus’
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Georgia athletes give 1,600 stuffed animals to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
Americus, GA11 hours ago
Columbus woman loses part of her leg in dog attack
Columbus, GA3 days ago
New I-185 exit construction begins in south Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Taekwondo studio offers students safe space amid recent violence in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Family of triple homicide seeks justice; Columbus police responds
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Peach Little League hosts safety meeting after rise in violence
Columbus, GA3 days ago
PHOTOS: Auburn Fire Department frees golden retriever puppy from a precarious kennel incident
Auburn, AL17 hours ago
Our Favorite Restaurants in Columbus GA
Columbus, GA4 days ago
City of LaGrange to host monthly litter cleanup on March 4
Lagrange, GA5 days ago
Is teen gun violence starting in the home? We ask.
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Goodwill and C. W. Matthews to host hiring event in Columbus on March 3 and 4
Columbus, GA5 days ago
3rd victim in Ga. Motel 6 shooting dies, investigation continues, coroner says
Columbus, GA1 day ago
16-year-old killed in shooting at LaGrange skate park, police say
Lagrange, GA2 days ago
Columbus Motel 6 shooting turns into a triple homicide
Columbus, GA3 days ago
MCSD 2023 SLE summer program registration now open
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Opelika Police arrest woman on assault charges following shooting on South Long Street; one injured
Opelika, AL1 day ago
National Infantry Museum, Columbus State hosts Iraq War symposium this week
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Ga. woman’s leg partially amputated after pit bull attack. Dog’s owner tells her to ‘pay attention’
Columbus, GA1 day ago
38-year-old woman arrested for alleged assault in Opelika
Opelika, AL2 days ago
7 Troup County men indicted on gang charges
Lagrange, GA2 days ago
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
Columbus, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy