‘March for Jesus’ being held in uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A “March for Jesus” event is being held in uptown Columbus this weekend.

On Saturday, March 4, Chattahoochee area churches are invited to meet at the St. Luke Middle School parking lot at 8:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m.

The event is organized by Love in Action Ministries and Walk for Christ Ministries. Attendees will be asked for a $20 donation.

For more information, call Chaplin Emilio Rosa at (770) 837-1421.

