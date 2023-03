alaskapublic.org

Clam Gulch musher still looking for dog after Seward Highway trailer incident By Sabine Poux, KDLL - Soldotna, 6 days ago

By Sabine Poux, KDLL - Soldotna, 6 days ago

One sled dog was rescued from an ice floe and another is still missing after a Kenai Peninsula musher’s trailer disconnected from his truck after ...