Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Binghamton’s 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Roy Santa Croce,

5 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s most beloved traditions is just a couple of days away and the anticipation has the community buzzing.

This Saturday, the 55th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will kick-off at the corner of Court and Fayette Streets and proceed West through downtown to the intersection of Main Street and Arthur Ave.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham held a news conference this morning, detailing the logistics of the parade.

He addressed weather concerns and the city’s plan to keep the parade route and sidewalks clear with the potential system moving in tomorrow evening.

Mayor of Binghamton, Jared Kraham says, “We’re talking about some snow in the forecast for Friday into Saturday. We will be putting a full-court press on snow cleanup, certainly focusing on the parade route and making sure that everyone can make it to the parade, and our DPW employees and park’s staff will be working around the clock to ensure that the parade route is clear, and we have a great, safe event.”

NewsChannel 34 will have two cars in the parade, with Brian Rudman and Noah Holloway walking alongside.

Plus, our own Roy Santa Croce will be the emcee for the parade, stationed outside of the American Legion downtown.

