Should Attack on Titan Censor Its Series Finale's Most Brutal Death?

Attack on Titan has worn its brutal nature on its sleeve over the course of its dark tale, with the Scout Regiment having to say goodbye to quite a few friends as they learned more about the world that fears and hates them. In the past, the anime adaptation hasn't been shy when it comes to displaying death and destruction, but one of the most horrific, gruesome death scenes is preparing to arrive with the first part of the "Conclusion Arc" , which leads us to wonder if it will be brought to the airwaves at all.

Warning. This write-up will go into spoiler territory for Attack on Titan's final episodes and the events of the manga that have yet to be brought to the small screen, so be forewarned.

In the last episodes of Attack on Titan's fourth season, we witnessed a flashback sequence that saw Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment journeying to the nation of Marley to learn more about the people that had been attacking them throughout the years. In landing in the enemy territory, the Eldians of Paradis come across refugees who were attempting to survive in this foreign land, living on the outskirts and being looked down upon by the Marleyians.

Most notably, a young boy named Ramzi made an appearance, attempting to steal money from Captain Levi and his friends to help himself and his family. Ultimately, the scouts decided to not punish the boy, instead, coming to know both Ramzi and his fellow refugees, as Eren Jaeger looked on, appearing much differently than his cohorts. Of course, this was based on Jaeger's knowledge of the future and what he saw himself doing, actions which include killing the refugees.

Ramzi and his brother are killed by Eren's army of Colossal Titans in the upcoming assault on Marley that will hit the airwaves in just a few hours, and while death is nothing new, the refugees' death, in particular, is beyond belief. In the manga, Ramzi's death is shown in graphic detail, expressing just how far Jaeger has gone in his bid to eliminate all of Paradis' enemies. The death in question is so gruesome, we can't even show it here.

This question will be answered shortly as the first half of Attack on Titan's "Conclusion Arc" is right around the corner . In the past, the anime has altered the events of some more brutal scenes, such as the deaths of Erwin, Dhalis, Marlo, and Frieda to name a few, so there is precedent when it comes to censorship from the original manga events.

Do you think Attack on Titan 's final episodes will pull any punches in its grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.