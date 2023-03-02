Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
CBS 17

Carolina Panthers hosting first-ever high school football matchup inside Bank of America Stadium

By Kayla Morton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyqDG_0l5i9ouG00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Bank of America Stadium is no longer just for Carolina Panthers football and Charlotte FC soccer.

Announced Thursday, the NFL organization will also host a high school football matchup this fall.

On Aug. 19, Rock Hill Northwestern will face off against Charlotte Providence Day School at 7 p.m. in a battle between two schools that made their respective classes state championships one year ago.

Carolina Panthers founder, Nash County native Jerry Richardson dead at 86

Rock Hill Northwestern, from Rock Hill, South Carolina, went 14-2 in 2022 in Class AAAA and was the runner-up. Charlotte Providence Day School, of Charlotte, went 12-1 and won its second straight NCISSA championship.

“Supporting youth and high school football is a pillar of the Carolina Panthers community endeavors,” Riley Fields said, the director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “High school football plays an important role in our communities across the Carolinas, and we’re thrilled to elevate our support by bringing the first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium with a powerhouse matchup between the Northwestern Trojans and Providence Day Chargers.”

Tickets will be $5 per person and go on sale during the summer, the Panthers said in a news release Thursday.

Furthermore, on Monday, Carolina will officially announce the Keep Pounding High School Classic during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium. The press conference, with Panthers head coach Frank Reich, Trojans head coach Page Wofford and Chargers head coach Chad Grier, will kickoff at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delhomme, Mixon remember former Panthers owner
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
ACC teams partner with data firm to study basketball tournaments, maximize ticket revenue
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Winner of baby race at Duke-UNC game halftime could get a head start for college
Chapel Hill, NC6 days ago
Panthers to meet with QB Derek Carr: Sources
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
Duke romps No. 9 ECU in shutout fashion, 9-0
Durham, NC7 days ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL13 hours ago
NC student told she’s ineligible to play soccer because she takes AP classes; calls for rule changes
Richlands, NC4 days ago
Robeson County fatal shooting under investigation as a homicide
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in NC restaurant parking lot
Ahoskie, NC3 days ago
Attorney general warns public of scams as part of National Consumer Protection Week
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
North Carolina HBCU divided after Caucasian email group created
Elizabeth City, NC4 days ago
UNC student assaulted, robbed in residence hall
Greeley, CO6 days ago
The Triangle is home to the capital of college hoops, one website says. That winning town is …
Durham, NC17 hours ago
New details revealed in NC officer-involved shooting case
Mooresville, NC5 days ago
Chapel Hill businesses, students – even College GameDay – prepare for legendary Duke-UNC basketball matchup
Chapel Hill, NC4 days ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Eastern NC gang leader gets 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to cocaine charges, feds say
Ayden, NC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy