Surf’s up! Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon water park set to reopen this spring

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Surf’s up! Walt Disney World announced that Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is set to reopen this month – just in time for the spring season.

On Wednesday, the park shared that Typhoon Lagoon will officially open on March 19, adding that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for refurbishment.

“Guests can look forward to swells of totally tropical fun, including the return of the vibrant, late-night party, H2O Glow After Hours, at the paradise-themed water park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida,” the park said in a press release.

H2O Glow After Hours lights will start up for select nights on May 20 through Sept. 2.

Disney said the glowing party allows guests to enjoy their favorite attractions under the stars for three hours (8-11 p.m.) after the water park closes to daytime guests, giving everyone easier access to their favorite Typhoon Lagoon thrills.

Tickets go on sale March 3 for the limited-capacity event on Disney World’s website.

While guests enjoy splashing around at the water park, Disney stated they’ll also notice new food and beverage items on the park’s menu.

The menu additions include new DOLE Whip flavors like watermelon, mango, pineapple, strawberry, and raspberry available at Snack Shack; a Pineapple Upside Down Cone at Happy Landings; and a Barbeque Chicken and Grilled Pineapple Flatbread at Leaning Palms.

Of course, Typhoon Lagoon will still offer traditional favorites, such as the Moana and Hei Hei ice cream cones, the iconic sand pail sundae as well as savory snacks like hand-battered fish tacos and fish and chips.

For the adults, a new selection of tropical beverage items will also be available. Among the new drinks are the Kungaloosh Kooler, the Crush ‘N’ Gushed Red and White Sangrias, and the Mayday Mojito Flight.

Guests can also look forward to the return of one of the water park’s signature attractions: The Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool.

The surf pool is one of the largest outdoor wave pools in North America, according to the resort.

For more information about Walt Disney World Resort Water Parks or to purchase tickets, visit here.

