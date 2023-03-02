Open in App
Rogers, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers to add roundabouts on JB Hunt Drive

By Justin Trobaugh,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvdDo_0l5i8dA400

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Rogers is working to install two roundabouts on JB Hunt Drive.

According to a press release from the city of Rogers, the first is a small roundabout at JB Hunt Drive and 55th Street which is currently under construction. The construction is expected to be complete in about a month.

The release says the second is at the intersection of Pinnacle Hills Parkway and JB Hunt Drive, and the construction will begin next week.

According to the release, a short section of Pinnacle Hills Parkway will be changed from four lanes to two lanes so the roundabout can be built. There will be one lane going in each direction and traffic will keep moving.

The release says the lane closure starts at Champions Drive and continues to the driveway between Ruth’s Chris and First National Bank.

According to the release, the lane closures will start on March 6 and are expected to last through the summer.

All businesses along the stretch will still be able to be reached, according to the release. Most driveways along the closure path will remain accessible from 55th Street by way of Northgate Road.

Progress on the project can be followed here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rogers, AR newsLocal Rogers, AR
Wienermobile returning to Northwest Arkansas
Bentonville, AR15 hours ago
Construction for new roundabout in Rogers to begin Monday
Rogers, AR2 days ago
Thaden School, Railyard Park win architectural awards
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prescribed burns bring smoke to NWA
Fayetteville, AR12 hours ago
Spring dates released for passenger train rides on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad
Springdale, AR1 day ago
Controlled burns causing large smoke seen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, AR12 hours ago
KNWA Today: Pink Ribbon Luncheon Preview
Springdale, AR18 hours ago
Boil order issued for portions of Madison County
Huntsville, AR14 hours ago
Crews fighting early morning house fire in Bentonville
Bentonville, AR20 hours ago
Naturals to host hiring event at Arvest Ballpark
Springdale, AR13 hours ago
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema+Permanent Drive-in Coming to Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR16 hours ago
Gravette police warn of donation scam
Gravette, AR13 hours ago
Dumping on the Razorback Greenway worries residents
Fayetteville, AR4 days ago
Bentonville advisor with $600 million AUM is first in Arkansas for NewEdge Wealth
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
KNWA Today: Best Friends Pet Resource Center Grand Opening Preview
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
Chicken farms hide in plain sight under Arkansas law
Ponca, AR1 day ago
Bentonville nonprofit hosts Upcycling art event
Bentonville, AR2 days ago
Skeletal human remains found in Springfield identified
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Branson woman charged in police chase
Branson, MO18 hours ago
Lincoln four-day school week proposal, parent concerns
Lincoln, AR21 hours ago
Lifewater International to celebrate World Water Day in NWA
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
Springdale police warn of scammers impersonating officers
Springdale, AR8 hours ago
Second Annual Black Bear Bonanza held in Bentonville this weekend
Bentonville, AR2 days ago
March 6: What you need to know
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Bentonville announces 2023 First Friday themes
Bentonville, AR4 days ago
Sam Hunt to perform at Walmart AMP this summer
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville splits into three congregations
Fayetteville, AR16 hours ago
Harrison man charged after lighting mother on fire
Harrison, AR23 hours ago
Doing Good: More people turning to Dress for Success NWA
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Iconic AQ Chicken restaurant to close in Springdale
Springdale, AR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy