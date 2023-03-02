Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Second Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash returns home

By Ethan Illers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbqgZ_0l5i6f8m00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second Tennessee National Guard pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month was welcomed home Thursday afternoon.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro was flown to Nashville International Airport before being transported to Gallatin, which is where he grew up as a pastor’s son, for memorial services.

Family of Danny Randolph remembers Tennessee National Guard pilot killed in Black Hawk crash

Randolph and fellow Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Both were killed Feb. 15, when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.

PROCESSION VIDEO: Second Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash returns home

Wadham was welcomed home by friends, family, and the community Wednesday at Nashville International Airport before being transported to Joelton for burial.

Randolph received a similar treatment Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Missing Ohio man last seen in Gatlinburg found
Gatlinburg, TN17 hours ago
Cost rising for Knoxville stadium, Missing teen's body pulled from TN river, KCDC hacked│The Seven
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville nonprofit says human trafficking cases are increasing
Knoxville, TN12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Cleveland, MS14 hours ago
TBI sending rape kits to Florida lab to reduce backlog
Deerfield Beach, FL1 day ago
Halls house fire extinguished
Halls, TN1 day ago
80-year-old woman found safe in Clarksville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Missing 80-year-old woman found safe in Middle Tennessee
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Knoxville cat 'Rex' competing for America's Favorite Pet
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Man dies after tree falls on motorcycle in Campbell County
Lafollette, TN1 day ago
Tennessee towns named among the ‘150 Best Small Towns in America’
Gatlinburg, TN1 day ago
Death row inmate who acted as own attorney seeks new trial
Chickamauga, GA1 day ago
Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert & more to headline CMA Fest 2023
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Bills attacking Nashville’s Metro council nearing finish line
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Remembering Lisa Edwards
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Man dies after tree falls on car in Middle Tennessee
Mcewen, TN4 days ago
No hazardous materials from Saturday train derailment in Ohio
Springfield, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy