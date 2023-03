Cleveland.com

Lincoln MKZ stolen from driveway: Berea Police Blotter By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com, 5 days ago

By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com, 5 days ago

Theft of motor vehicle, fleeing & eluding: Sandstone Ridge Way. A Lincoln MKZ was stolen at about 2 a.m. Feb. 24 from a Sandstone Ridge ...