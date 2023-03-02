Open in App
Texas State
KTSM

Taco Cabana adds new items to Texas locations

By Luisa Barrios,

5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- Taco Cabana announced the new permanent dessert “Chocolate Chimis” and expanded five breakfast combos to all Texas locations.

New dessert “Chocolate Chimis”. Courtesy of Taco Cabana
New breakfast menu. Courtesy of Taco Cabana

People who have a sweet tooth can now try chocolate fried chimichangas filled with chocolate cream cheese which will be permanently on the TC menu for $2.99.

The food franchise is also implementing five breakfast combos consisting of one breakfast taco, one hashbrown, and one coffee or 20 oz drink.

These two new additions to the menu will be available beginning Wednesday, March 8.

