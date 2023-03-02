Open in App
Monticello, AR
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

University of Arkansas at Monticello’s graduate student stars in the new film “Heart of a Champion”

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZZCj_0l5hziMi00

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced that its biochemistry graduate student and fifth-year college rodeo competitor, Morgan Harrington, is acting in a supporting role in the new film “Heart of a Champion.” According to officials, Harrington plays Madison Farnsworth, who competes in a state barrel racing competition against the main character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDhzz_0l5hziMi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qztmv_0l5hziMi00

As a real-life barrel racer and breakaway roper, Harrington’s experience in the rodeo world helped her bring authenticity to her role in the film. Although Harrington is a rodeo competitor, she is taking her acting talent seriously.

It was a really great experience to try something new. I am really pursuing the acting. I got professional headshots; they gave a demo reel; I recently accepted the lead role in another movie where I play an undercover cop.

Morgan Harrington

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Pine Bluff man wins $5.75 million lottery prize
Pine Bluff, AR4 days ago
‘It was crazy’: Storm damage in Arkansas leaves many picking up the pieces
Rison, AR4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bastrop native and country singer, Dylan Scott to perform in El Dorado June 2nd
El Dorado, AR17 hours ago
El Dorado School District places spotlight on its cafeteria staff for School Employees Week
El Dorado, AR17 hours ago
El Dorado School District creates Parent and Family Engagement Survey
El Dorado, AR1 day ago
El Dorado Police Department requesting assistance locating missing man
El Dorado, AR8 hours ago
El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more
El Dorado, AR6 days ago
Mayor addresses safety in Pine Bluff State of the City
Pine Bluff, AR1 day ago
Pesticide collection event held to help keep South Arkansas safe from hazardous waste
El Dorado, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy