Open in App
Norwalk, CT
See more from this location?
Nancy on Norwalk

Response to the Common Council’s Feb. 28 discussion of the FY2023-24 Budget Cap

By Alexandra Estrella, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools,

5 days ago
As we wait for the Common Council to set a budget cap for FY2023-24, the Norwalk Board of Education and I want to address several...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Tonight, we will set the Budget Spending Cap; We must be mindful of all Residents’ Needs
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Concern
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Norwalk political notes: Finance Department
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norwalk Council sets budget cap
Norwalk, CT15 minutes ago
P&Z hearing on East Norwalk proposal revealed plenty
Norwalk, CT4 days ago
Lamont marks $2M DECD grant for Webster lot cleanup
Norwalk, CT7 days ago
City works to upgrade beach parking lot
Norwalk, CT2 days ago
NancyOnNorwalk Readership Community Building Event
Norwalk, CT4 days ago
NRVT; Bike ride to Fodor Farm; Theatrical fun
Norwalk, CT5 hours ago
Johnson offers coffee hour; Carousel a hit; Scout Days
Norwalk, CT5 days ago
Norwalk man killed in Westport crash
Norwalk, CT5 hours ago
Norwalk photos: Snow at Oak Hills
Norwalk, CT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy