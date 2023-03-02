Open in App
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Cesar Santander at Brunelli Art Gallery

By Jim Ehmke,

5 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A stalwart of the Binghamton art gallery scene is reopening to the public for the first time in 3 years.

Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts on State Street will host an opening for a new show called “Recent Paintings” by Cesar Santander.

The Spanish-American artist paints in a hyper-realism style and is known for using bright, bold colors.

His recent series included combination paintings in which he tears up prints of well known pop and modern art works and then mashes them into a collage that he then paints.

Gallery Director John Brunelli says many people have been inquiring as to when the gallery might resume public openings.

“I’m excited to throw the doors open and to invite the public to come back in. One of my greatest joys is people from all walks of life coming in here, in this community, to experience what we bring. We really reach around the world to bring all of these artists in and it’s a treat to be able to share this with the Binghamton community.”

Brunelli says the gallery has returned to displaying artwork on its second floor as well.

Despite not having regular public hours since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s been selling a lot of work by appointment.

Now the gallery will return to being open Saturdays from noon to 4 and the first Friday of each month from 6 until 9.

