WausauPilot

Mark Women’s History Month at UW-Stevens Point events

By Shereen Siewert,

5 days ago
Associate Professor Jill Stukenberg, English, will speak at Celebrating Women’s Voices, one of the Women’s History Month events held at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in March. Photo courtesy UW-Stevens Point.

STEVENS POINT – Celebrate Women’s History Month with events held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in March.

Activities, held for free and open to the public, include:

· March 4 – Women’s Music Day. Starting at 6 a.m., UW-Stevens Point’s campus radio station WWSP 90FM will play 24 hours of music by women, presented by female DJs. Broadcast on the radio or online at TuneIn.com.

· March 8 – Women’s Herstory Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Basement Brewhaus. Individuals or teams are welcome to test their knowledge of women’s contributions to history and popular culture, with prizes at the end of the night.

· March 11 – “It’s Complicated” workshop, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Trainer Natural Resources Building, Room 170. Speakers will share the importance of diversity, recognizing and reporting bias, hate and harassments, and strategies for these incidents. Anonymous scenarios will be explored based on experiences in natural resources-related workplaces. Register at https://bit.ly/WINRWorkshop by March 3.

· March 14 – Celebrating Women’s Voices, 5-6:30 p.m., Collins Classroom Center Room 130. UWSP at Wausau Associate Professor Jill Stukenberg, English, will talk about her new book, “News of the Air,” followed by participants sharing readings or poems from their favorite women authors. Light refreshments will be served.

· March 30 – “The Janes” film screening, 7 p.m., Dreyfus University Center Theater. This 2022 documentary tells the story of The Jane Collective, a group of women who built an underground service for women seeking safe, affordable, illegal abortions in the late 60s and early 70s.

