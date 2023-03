Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks signed a one-year contract on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced by the team, however multiple media outlets reported the contract is worth $1.65 million.

Weeks, 37, is the Texans’ longest-tenured player. He has played in a franchise-record 210 consecutive games since joining Houston in 2010.

Weeks was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

–Field Level Media

