GOP FL Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Pledge of Allegiance stunt takes an unfortunate turn

At the start of the new Congress, Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee challenged the patriotism of their Democratic counterparts by attempting to have the Pledge of Allegiance said multiple times.

Rep. Tom McClintock of California said that no one who has committed murder would be welcomed to recite the Pledge with the committee, but Rep. Matt Gaetz later invited an accused murderer to lead the Pledge.

Rep. Eric Swalwell called out Gaetz on this, and Gaetz has since apologized to the family of the slain man.

Rolling Stone reported :

Rep. Eric Swalwell called him out for inviting Corey Beekman, a combat veteran, to lead the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of the year’s first Judiciary Committee hearing. “It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,” Gaetz said. As Swalwell pointed out on Tuesday, Beekman is an accused murderer who wound up in a standoff with police.