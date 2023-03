informnny.com

Syracuse apartment building issued an unfit declaration, property owner to pay for 14,000 pounds of trash cleanup By Megan Hatch, 5 days ago

By Megan Hatch, 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Walsh announced on Thursday, March 2, that the Ballantyne Gardens Apartments has been issued an unfit declaration. The Syracuse ...