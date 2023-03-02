Open in App
Los Angeles County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Disneyland guests experience rare snow, graupel fall at the park

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

A real-life “Frozen” moment happened at Disneyland on Wednesday, temporarily turning the “Happiest Place on Earth” into a winter wonderland.

The Disney Parks TikTok page shared a video of cast members and guests enjoying the rare snow and graupel fall at the theme park. The video also captured moments the icy mixture land on the iconic “Partners” statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse and on Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Many Southern California communities experienced rare hail, graupel and snowfall following a recent historic winter storm that moved across the region.

Snow levels dropped to 1,000 feet during the storm, prompting many communities in Los Angeles County and beyond to see snow, some for the first time in decades.

The storm also brought above-average snow to the mountain communities. The high snow totals in the Sierra Nevada mountain range led to an above-average snowpack, which provides roughly a third of the state’s water supply.

However, the winter-like conditions won’t last forever.

Californians should expect a drier forecast for the coming days as the winter storm moves away from the state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

