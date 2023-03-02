Grab your paddle! Jacksonville’s annual pickleball event is back

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville’s 12th annual pickleball tournament began Thursday and runs through the weekend.

This event brings people from here and many other states, totaling around 200 participants. Spectators are welcome to come and watch the sport being played.

“This group of people, they’re friendly, they’re social, they want more people to play,” said Susan Baptist, director of Recreation Services for the City of Jacksonville. “So they’re very welcoming participants, and they want to encourage other people to play. It’s one sport that just kind of feeds into more people playing.”

Women’s and men’s doubles are playing on Friday, while mixed doubles are on Saturday. Open play pickleball is open during the week for those who wish to play but not compete.

