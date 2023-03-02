Ralph Lauren Debuts Michael B. Jordan’s Custom ‘Creed III’ Looks for Made-to-Measure Clients

Want to dress like Adonis Creed?

That will be possible starting March 2 at select Ralph Lauren stores and online as the iconic American designer has revealed a collaboration with MGM Studios on Michael B. Jordan ’s Creed III . Ralph Lauren provided a series of exclusive tailored looks for Jordan’s character, Adonis Creed, that will be available to consumers via a special Made to Measure program.

The collection consists of six looks worn by Creed throughout the film, from the casual to dressy. Those looks include double-breasted suits in pinstripe gray and navy, sweatshirts in a luxurious heavyweight terrycloth fabric, a classic black trench coat and more. Each piece boasts a “Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed” label.

Creed III marks the directorial debut of Jordan who also stars in and produced the film, which opens in theaters on March 3 .

Penned by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, the film finds Creed thriving in both his career and family life after dominating the boxing world. That is until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy named Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison. Damian is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian, a fighter with nothing to lose.

Jordan has cut a stylish figure on red carpets around the globe over the past several weeks as he’s been jetting to premiere the film and make press appearances in cities like Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris and Mexico City. At the latter, he wore a Ralph Lauren suit in class Glen plaid pattern styled with a Tiffany & Co. brooch (as seen in the above photo).

Below are sketches and stills featuring Ralph Lauren’s looks in Creed III.

