Open in App
ESPN

Longtime referee Jerome Boger retiring, NFL says

By Kevin Seifert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JE85j_0l5hrYm000

NFL referee Jerome Boger is retiring, the league announced Thursday. The NFL's longest tenured crew chief, Boger is one of 10 officials who have announced their retirement this offseason.

Boger joined the league in 2004 as a line judge and was promoted to referee in 2006. The NFL selected him as the Super Bowl XLVII referee, a game in which he managed a 34-minute delay because of a power outage at the Superdome in New Orleans.

During the 2022 season, Boger was involved in a controversial roughing the passer call against Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett . According to Boger, Jarrett unnecessarily threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground. The flag resulted in a key third-down conversion as the Buccaneers held on for a 21-15 victory.

The league did not immediately name a replacement for Boger or any of the other departures.

The NFL announced three other retirements from the officiating ranks Thursday: Jerry Bergman, Walt Coleman IV and Steven Patrick. In February, it announced the retirements of Jeff Bergman, Mark Hittner, Perry Paganelli, Keith Ferguson, Michael Banks and Jeff Lamberth.

Lamberth drew scrutiny from the NFL during the 2022 season for approaching Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and asking him to write something on a piece of paper. The NFL did not issue discipline but said it had reminded Lambeth and another official of "the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI13 hours ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX18 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live' with Travis Kelce: top moments
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
NFL nonexclusive franchise tag: Biggest questions facing Ravens, Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Alligators in Houston: Are You Safe to Go in the Water?
Houston, TX5 days ago
The top 10 American tennis players heading into Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
NFL reinstates Jaguars' Calvin Ridley from gambling suspension
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Fouts earns Wilson/NFCA D1 Pitcher of the Week Honors
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy