Open in App
The Woodlands, TX
See more from this location?
hellowoodlands.com

Heart of Montgomery County Heart Ball raises $675,000 while honoring the life of Scott Tautenhahn

By American Heart Association,

5 days ago
The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Ball turned up the beat for 500 generous guests Saturday, February 25 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery County, TX newsLocal Montgomery County, TX
Conroe ISD to Hold Professional Job Fair April 1
Conroe, TX1 day ago
Montgomery Co. Constable Deputies investigating deaths of at least 6 dogs who were possibly poisoned
Cleveland, TX6 days ago
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Requests Public’s Assistance
Porter, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘My heart just dropped’: Family searching for answers after crash with semi-truck near Snyder
Snyder, TX22 hours ago
City Place Presents Luminous, a Stunning Spring Lantern Installation
Spring, TX1 day ago
Covenant House Texas looking for donations after thieves target apartments meant for homeless youth
Houston, TX5 days ago
Good Samaritan killed helping stranded driver change tire on Houston freeway
Houston, TX16 hours ago
16 families displaced when large fire rips through NW Houston apartment complex, HFD says
Houston, TX9 hours ago
Texas woman arrested, banned from Harris County H-E-B stores after slapping employee, report says
Spring, TX1 day ago
$2 Million Gift From Generous Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Boosts Discovery Green, Makes This Gala Extra Green
Houston, TX6 days ago
Alligator spotted soaking up the sun at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
Houston, TX1 day ago
The State’s Houston ISD Takeover Is Unfair, Racist, and Wasteful
Houston, TX1 day ago
Missing 37-year-old woman diagnosed with intellectual disability last seen March 2 in New Caney
New Caney, TX11 hours ago
2 men shot at private rodeo event in southwest Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Street takeover suspect was out on bond in connection to hit-and-run death, records show
Houston, TX1 day ago
Only on 13: Kashmere Gardens neighbor rolls on couple caught illegally dumping near park, church
Houston, TX6 days ago
79-year-old vet says homeless woman ran him out of his Tomball house, drained his bank accounts
Tomball, TX6 days ago
Car crashes into building hitting 2 podcasters inside Houston cafe
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Suspects wanted for stealing lawn equipment in Atascocita, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say
Atascocita, TX1 day ago
Three Legendary Rock Bands Are Headed to Houston For the Latest Memorable Houston Children’s Charity Gala
Houston, TX5 days ago
4 people hospitalized after at least 7 cars involved in crash on IH-610 South Loop, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Two Houston Men Arrested On Charges Of Using A Counterfeit Key To Steal Mail From the College Station Post Office
College Station, TX1 day ago
Nicholas Robert Liggio, 23, charged with father's murder in League City
League City, TX4 days ago
Video shows woman scream as armed robber holds her up in her own garage in Briar Forest area
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman walking on I-45 Gulf Freeway hit and killed by METRO bus, officials say
Houston, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy