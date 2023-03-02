Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Western Massachusetts celebrates ‘Read Across America’ day

By Alanna Flood,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atOos_0l5hpYha00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is ‘Read Across America’ Day, the purpose of the day is to encourage reading across the country. It is also critical for children in western Massachusetts. ‘Read Across America’ is in it’s 25th year and it works to increase awareness about the importance, and fun, of getting into a good book.

Springfield Museums to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday this weekend

‘Read Across America’ is celebrated throughout the country and here in western Massachusetts, many local libraries are holding their own events. Especially since ‘Read Across America’ Day falls on Dr. Suess’, AKA Theodor Geisel, birthday.

Laurie Flynn, President and CEO of the local non-profit Link to Libraries, said emphasizing literacy is important for children especially right now, “COVID actually had a profound impact on literacy rates here in western Massachusetts where we were all ready having some struggles. So just to give you an idea, about 70 percent of the children that we serve through Link to Libraries,. 70 percent of third graders – are not reading proficiently they are reading at grade level standards which is an outstandingly large number.”

Flynn added studies show that it’s never too young to start reading to your children, studies even show reading while pregnant can help. Local libraries are also a wonderful resource for families, and librarians can help find books that interest you.

She also said that it’s important for parents to model good reading behavior, so don’t feel guilty about settling in with a good book yourself.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Eagle’s death renews interest in rodenticide bill
Arlington, MA20 hours ago
94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital begins Tuesday
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Norovirus cases in Massachusetts lower than rest of country
Springfield, MA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Home Grown Springfield gives tour of its facility
Springfield, MA6 hours ago
Holyoke St. Patricks Parade honored by community
Holyoke, MA6 hours ago
Springfield Mayor Sarno surprised seniors as celebrity driver for Meals on Wheels
Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy’s Purim Party in Longmeadow
Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Girls Inc. of the Valley meets major fundraising milestone
Holyoke, MA6 hours ago
Lia Toyota donates $15K to 94.7 WMAS Radiothon
Wilbraham, MA14 hours ago
CASA looking for volunteers to help local children
Ludlow, MA13 hours ago
New Massachusetts sanitary code for landlords in effect next month
Greenfield, MA13 hours ago
UMass Amherst workers speak out against privatization of jobs
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Greenfield library closed this week to prepare for new building
Greenfield, MA9 hours ago
Holyoke and Westfield host annual Colleen Gathering
Westfield, MA2 days ago
$1M Greenfield lottery ticket claimed
Greenfield, MA15 hours ago
Amherst community feels stress of Blarney Blowout aftermath
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Parents concerned over leaks at East Longmeadow High School
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago
Cooley Dickinson receives $250K donation from Smith College
Northampton, MA17 hours ago
Springfield Public Schools survey asking parents to weigh in on 2024 budget
Springfield, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy